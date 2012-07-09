Lamb of God Guitarist on Randy Blythe Legal Fund: "We Are By No Means Requesting Charity"

With Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe still behind bars in the Czech Republic, his bandmates responded to the outpouring of support from LoG fans and the metal community at large by starting a legal fund for their imprisoned lead singer.

Apparently, there has been a minor backlash to the legal fund, and guitarist Willie Adler has taken to his official Facebook page to clear up any misconceptions that might be floating around. He writes:

"I want to thank all of you again for your unwavering support in all of this. It's greatly appreciated and does not go without notice. I'd also feel re-miss by not mentioning something else.

As you all know, a legal fund has been set up in regards to our current situation. We've received quite a bit of backlash, which I'd like to respond to. We are by no means requesting charity, nor are we demanding money from our fans. We have received dozens upon dozens of requests from supporters wanting to help in any way possible. This was a direct response to that in order to give fans a voice in all of this if they choose to do so.

By no means are we trying to make a dime off of this. Trust me, we live for our fans and would never attempt to profit off of them. This is purely a response to those that reached out wanting to extend any and all help. Which we couldn't be more thankful for. It brings tears to my eyes as I write this just thinking about the outpouring of support we've received. Collectively, we will bring Randy home. He is my brother, your brother, and more importantly, an innocent man being wrongfully detained. I thank you all again, for everything. I love you all."

According to new reports this morning, Blythe will remain in jail indefinitely as the prosecutor in his case filed a complaint against the singer being released on bail.

Blyth was arrested nearly two weeks ago on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident in 2010 in which a fan sustained fatal injuries at a Lamb of God show, allegedly the result of a physical altercation with the singer.

"In the two years since, we were never notified of anything related to this incident," said the band in an official statement last week. "The best we can do is to stay positive and continue to support our friend that we know is innocent. We know justice will prevail, and we will continue to do our part to support our friend."