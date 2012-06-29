Lamb of God Guitarist: "We Hope We'll Be Able to Get Randy Out This Afternoon"

Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler has issued a comment on the arrest of singer Randy Blythe via his official Facebook page.

"It's been a rough couple of days," said Adler. "All I can say is that I can't recall that particular show let alone a fan being beaten on the stage. I think I would've noticed something like that considering the Dime thing. We're all still here in the Czech Republic awaiting what is to happen. We hope we'll be able to get Randy out this afternoon. All our thoughts are with him as well as the family of the deceased fan. We've no real clue as to what happened to him, but we send our condolences. All we try to do is entertain; the fans are why we're here. We would never try and harm anyone."

Blythe was arrested yesterday in Prague on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident in May 2010 involving an altercation with a fan; the fan reportedly later died of the resultant injuries.

"Under no circumstances was there a fight of any kind involved," said a statement from the band's publicist at Adrenaline PR. "This incident deals with a fan that three times during the concert jumped the barricade and rushed Randy during the performance. It is alleged that the third time, security was not able to reach him and that Randy pushed him back into the audience where supposedly he fell and hit his head."

Lamb of God's management will issue a statement on Monday.