Lamb of God have moved more than 52,000 copies of their new album, Resolution, to earn the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 charts.

Also charting this week are Italian metal band Lacuna Coil, whose new album, Dark Adrenaline, shifted somewhere in the neighborhood of 20,000 copies to debut at No. 15 on the charts.

Lamb of God recently released an animated clip for their track "Ghost Walking," which you can view below.