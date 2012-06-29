Lamb of God Management: "Under No Circumstances Was There a Fight of Any Kind"

Yesterday, Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe was detained by Czech police on manslaughter charges stemming from an incident in May of 2010.

It's been reported that in May 2010 Blythe engaged in an onstage altercation with a fan during a show at the Prague venue Club Abaton; the fan later died of his injuries.

Lamb of God's management have announced that they will make a formal statement on Monday, but wished to address one erroneous bit of information which has made its way into several news stories. A statement by way of the band's publicist, Adrenaline PR, states:

"Lamb of God management will be issuing an official statement on Monday regarding the charges made against singer Randy Blythe. As no formal charges have yet been made and the case is only in the investigation stages, it would be premature to make an official statement filled with false truths or innuendos.

"Having said that, management wished to address today one false piece of information that has been included in many of the news stories released so far. Under no circumstances was there a fight of any kind involved. This incident deals with a fan that three times during the concert jumped the barricade and rushed Randy during the performance. It is alleged that the third time, security was not able to reach him and that Randy pushed him back into the audience where supposedly he fell and hit his head.

"Again, until the investigation is concluded this weekend, nothing more will be released, but clarity and the facts needed to be addressed on this one reported point which is totally inaccurate."

According to the Novinky.cz, the Czech news site that originally broke the news, “For bodily injury resulting in death under section 146, paragraph 4 of the criminal code threatens Blythe five to ten years in prison.”