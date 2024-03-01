“At home for blues solos as it is for metal riffs”: Lamb of God's Mark Morton teams up with Stringjoy for the firm’s first-ever Artist Series signature string set

Stringjoy has joined forces with Lamb of God riff machine Mark Morton for its first set of signature electric guitar strings. The firm says the set delivers “unparalleled performance and tone from the studio to the stage”.

In practice, the nickel wound '9.5-50 gauge' set has been carefully crafted to compliment Morton’s aggressive playing style. It's an approach that has propelled Lamb of God to the upper echelons of modern metal, reflected by their five Grammy nominations and five Metal Hammer award wins.

The six-string set (.0095, .0125, .016, .028, .038, .050) is primed for drop-tuned playing, with the extra fatness of the sixth string promising to provide a tad more tuning stability when churning out incendiary riffs.

As per Morton’s specifications, the set is enclosed in a single pouch to minimize plastic consumption. Another first for Stringjoy, meanwhile, sees the usage of silver/gold ball ends to help players decipher which string is which.

Stringjoy says the sets are made with the highest quality materials and expert craftsmanship. That means they'll deliver a maximized output and lifespan, as well as smooth playing and reliable tuning stability.

“The thing that first stood out to me about Stringjoy was their consistency from pack to pack,” says Morton. “They respond dynamically whether you're playing through an aggressive or a clean tone.

“The 50 gauge keeps a good string tension when I drop down a whole step, and the 9.5 keeps it nice and loose to make it really comfortable for bends and leads.”

“We couldn't be more excited to work with Mark to launch our first artist signature guitar string set,” enthuses Stringjoy president, Scott Marquart.

“I think players that give this set a try will immediately see what Mark loves so much about it – excellent playability on the top end, coupled with plenty of power on the bottom end, and a consistent balanced tone that's at home for blues solos as it is for metal riffs."

Although you might associate Morton with bone-breaking riffage, that versatility makes perfect sense for a guitarist with a vintage guitar collection as extensive as his.

Notably, the arrival of Stringjoy's debut signature string set is in keeping with an emerging trend that has been observed in the gear world – namely, one that sees signature products getting smaller and more affordable.

Mark Morton’s signature guitar strings are priced at $13.90 for a single set. Players can enjoy 10% off when buying six-packs.