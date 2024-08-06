“You’ve got a lot of great guitars but this one might take the cake”: Has Mark Morton just given us a glimpse of his upcoming signature Gibson Les Paul?

By
published

Two years after he signed with Gibson, the Lamb of God metal machine has seemingly teased his long-awaited signature model

Mark Morton
(Image credit: Gibson / Mark Morton Instagram)

Mark Morton has long been churning out Lamb of God’s grinding groove metal riffs on Jackson electric guitars – most notably from the fretboard of his offset signature guitar, the Dominion.

Morton's long-standing partnership with Jackson made news of his signing with Gibson in 2022 something of a surprise. Now an Instagram post from the Grammy-nominated guitarist has seemingly revealed a first glimpse at his upcoming signature Les Paul.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.