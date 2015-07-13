Trending

Lamb of God Premiere New Song, "Erase This"

Virginia-based metal-ers Lamb of God will release their seventh full-length album, VII: Sturm Und Drang, July 24 via Epic Records.

However, the band has premiered a new song from the album, "Erase This." Check it out below.

VII: Sturm Und Drang is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. It includes “Still Echoes” and “512” as instant-grat tracks.

Catch Lamb of God on tour this summer:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:
LAMB OF GOD W/ Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine & Motionless In White

  • 7/24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheatre
  • 7/25 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • 7/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
  • 7/28 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy MusicTheatre
  • 7/29 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
  • 7/31 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • 8/1 - Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
  • 8/2 - Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
  • 8/4 - Boston, MA @ XFINITY Center
  • 8/5 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
  • 8/6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion
  • 8/8 - Toronto, ON @ Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
  • 8/9 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau - Heavy Montreal
  • 8/11 - Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
  • 8/12 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
  • 8/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
  • 8/15 - Chicago, IL @ First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
  • 8/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • 8/19 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
  • 8/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
  • 8/23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheater
  • 8/24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
  • 8/26 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
  • 8/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Resort Festival Grounds
  • 8/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion
  • 8/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
  • 9/2 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
  • 9/4 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • 9/5 - Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion