Lamb of God Premiere New Song, "Erase This"

Virginia-based metal-ers Lamb of God will release their seventh full-length album, VII: Sturm Und Drang, July 24 via Epic Records.

However, the band has premiered a new song from the album, "Erase This." Check it out below.

VII: Sturm Und Drang is available for pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. It includes “Still Echoes” and “512” as instant-grat tracks.

Catch Lamb of God on tour this summer:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

LAMB OF GOD W/ Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine & Motionless In White