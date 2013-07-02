Lamb of God Singer Randy Blythe to Publish Memoir in Spring 2014

During the next few weeks, while Lamb of God are gearing up for overseas dates overseas in August, vocalist Randy Blythe is busy gearing up for the release of his upcoming memoir.

The book, which puts emphasis on the past year of his life, is a harrowing, redemptive story told in Blythe’s well-recognized writing style.

Almost every major media outlet has attempted to righteously cover the story of Blythe’s arrest, incarceration, trial and acquittal for manslaughter in the Czech Republic last year, but now, the man at the center of it all will unveil the truths of the ordeal, detailing every aspect in his own words. No ghost-writers, no co-authors, just Randy Blythe.

“While I've dreamed of being a published author almost since I began to read, I never imagined my first book would center around such a sad topic. Sometimes though, life unexpectedly provides you a story that needs to be told,” Blythe says.

“I believe this one does (for several different reasons, not just for the benefit of myself), so I will tell it with the respect and dignity all involved deserve. This will be a good read, I promise you, and I hope some good comes of it.”

Blythe is pleased to announce that the rights to this still-untitled memoir, slated to hit stores in spring 2014, have been sold to Da Capo Press.

More details are set to be announced soon. For more on Da Capo Press, visit dacapopress.com.