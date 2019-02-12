Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Details North American Tour Dates

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has announced initial tour dates in support of his forthcoming debut solo album, Anesthetic. Morton’s band for the shows will feature Bad Wolves and ex-God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle, Sons of Texas singer Mark Morales and bassist Nick Villarreal, and drummer Art Cruz, who has played with Prong and Winds of Plague.

The outing will also feature co-headliners Light the Torch and support from Moon Tooth.

Morton’s Anesthetic will be released on March 1 via WPP Records and Spinefarm Records.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Mark Morton North American tour dates:

Mar. 13 - Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Mar. 14 - Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Mar. 15 - Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Mar. 16 - Montreal, QC – L’Astral

Mar. 18 - Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Mar. 19 - New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Mar. 23 - Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

Mar. 25 - West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Mar. 26 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red