Lari Basilio, Nili Brosh, Gretchen Menn and more join forces for epic International Women’s Day guitar jam

In celebration of International Women’s Day yesterday, picking powerhouses Lari Basilio, Nili Brosh, Gretchen Menn, Laura Klinkert, Anouck André and Irene Ketikidi teamed up to record an epic electric guitar jam.

The high-profile players dialed in from separate corners of the earth to record the track, with Brazil, France, USA, Greece, Colombia and Israel all represented.

In just three-and-a-half minutes, the video spans a range of rapid-fire licks, dazzling dynamic riffs and fierce fretboard-spanning phrases, as well as awe-inspiring guitar tones.

Nili Brosh kicks off the video in style with her trusty yellow Ibanez, with Klinkert, Ketikidi and André all following suit with a dizzying display of technical prowess.

The video also sees Lari Basilio in action – wielding her all-new Ibanez LB1 signature model – tastefully toying with the volume knob to create enveloping dynamic tones, before Gretchen Menn offers up a series of expertly executed harmonic chimes.

Of the jam, Menn said, “It is such a pleasure and honor to collaborate with musicians I respect deeply from all across the world.

“I’m overjoyed I got to collaborate with musicians I admire deeply,” she continues. “I couldn’t have more admiration for each of you… such beautiful, unique voices, such formidable skills. You are all inspirations to me, and it’s an honor to be a part of this!”

