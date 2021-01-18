Ibanez unveils eagerly awaited Lari Basilio LB1 signature model

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Back in October 2020, Lari Basilio switched from Suhr to Ibanez, and at the time, we suggested her custom sparkle AZ model could be a future signature guitar… But, as it turns out, the final model is very different indeed.

Timed with the launch of a new T-type range, the AZS – and a Josh Smith signature model – Ibanez has equipped the Brazilian-born virtuoso with a Tele-inspired outline: meet the LB1.

Decked out in Basilio’s trademark Violet finish, the LB1 comes fitted with Seymour Duncan Lari Basilio alnico pickups: two Tele-style single coils and a bridge humbucker – presumably, a signature set will be on the cards at some point – adjusted via a five-way selector and an Alter Switch, which dials in Ibanez’s ultra-versatile dyna-MIX9 switching system.

Otherwise, the Japanese-built model takes many of its cues from the newly launched AZS lineup, with an ash body, and oval C-shaped roasted birdseye maple neck with compound radius (228mm to 305mm) and stainless steel frets.

And like several of Ibanez’s T-types, a Gotoh T1702B tremolo is onboard, too, as well as Gotoh Magnum Lock machineheads and Luminlay side dots.

The news makes Lari Basilio Ibanez’s third female signature artist, following Nita Strauss and Yvette Young.

There’s no word on price point yet, but for more info, head to Ibanez.com.