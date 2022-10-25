Worst nightmare: band loses “every piece of musical gear” they own in freak studio fire

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

A fundraiser has been launched to help Omni Rooms in Bristol, UK, as well as post-rock outfit Last Hyena and any other acts affected

Omni Rooms rehearsal and studio space in Bristol, UK
(Image credit: GoFund Me)

In a scenario that ranks among many guitarists’ greatest fears, UK math-rock band Last Hyena have shared the news that their studio and rehearsal space has burned down, along with all the gear inside.

The fire, described as a “freak accident”, hit Omni Rooms in Bristol, UK, earlier this month, and resulted in the destruction of all equipment inside, including studio gear and that of bands who used the space for rehearsals – fortunately, nobody was inside at the time of the blaze.

“Rory [Mapes] and Max [Mees] have lost every piece of musical gear between them, most of it acquired over years of tone hunting and all with its own sentimental values and memories,” Last Hyena shared in a Facebook post. “We were just on the verge of recording our next record for 2023 which of course has now been pushed back.”

Omni Rooms was founded in 2020 by Jodie Robinson, who fronts local alt-rock band IOTA and said of the damage, “I feel like I’ve lost a huge part of who I am right now.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the studio and any of the bands affected, including Last Hyena, IOTA and others. While the studio had insurance, it didn’t cover the bands’ equipment stored within.

“I just keep thinking I was here once before, I had nothing and I can do this again,” says Robinson. “But for now my main priority is to help these musicians get back on their feet.”

For more information on the fundraiser, visit GoFundMe (opens in new tab).

A post shared by Omni Rooms (@omni.rooms) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).