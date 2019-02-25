Last in Line, Featuring Former Dio Members, Unveil Sophomore Album

Vivian Campbell, Vinny Appice, Phil Soussan, and Andrew Freeman — collectively known as Last in Line — have released their second album, II, via Frontiers Music Srl. Check out the video for "Blackout The Sun" above, and you can stream and purchase the album here.

"I feel that the II album displays a lot more confidence and ambition," says Vivian Campbell. "We've played a lot of live shows over the last three years and I think that we've really grown as a band and that's reflected in the songwriting and playing on this record. We're a band at the top of our game."

Bassist Phil Soussan adds, "I feel very proud and very pleased with what we have done on II. Respecting the creative roots of the DIO nucleus, it has taken from that classic style and shot it into a trajectory to create a valid contender in today’s music. The album has universal appeal on the surface and depth where needed. Most of all I am thrilled about how the writing of this album was truly a collaboration between all of us and certainly nothing that could have been done any other way. This album makes a statement that LIL can be seen as an original band in its own right."

Last in Line was formed in 2011 when Vinny Appice, Jimmy Bain and Vivian Campbell (Ronnie James Dio’s co-conspirators and co-writers on the albums Holy Diver, Last in Line and Sacred Heart) teamed up with esteemed vocalist Andrew Freeman. The debut album Heavy Crown was released in February 2016, landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Initially, the release had been preceded by tragedy when bassist Jimmy Bain unexpectedly passed away at the age of 68 on January 23, 2016. Last in Line, honoring what they knew would be Bain’s wish to keep the band moving, brought in renowned bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne) and committed to sustained touring in support of the album, hitting festivals, headlining clubs, and sharing the stage with metal luminaries such as Saxon and Megadeth.

In late 2017, the band gathered in L.A. to start the recording of the second album, which was produced by the band members and Jeff Pilson (Foreigner, The End Machine, ex-Dokken), who also produced Heavy Crown. Having really gelled as a band while on the road, the songwriting came readily to the members. They’ve created a record that shows a big progression in sound, while immediately being recognizable as Last in Line thanks to Vinny Appice’s rhythms, thunderous bass from Soussan, an epic vocal performance from Andrew Freeman, and the roaring guitars of Vivian Campbell.

Check out tour dates below, and for more, head over to lastinlineofficial.com.

3/20: Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

3/21: Midlothian, IL @ Cheers Live

3/22: St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

3/23: Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

4/5: Golden, CO @ Buffalo Rose

4/6: Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studio's

4/26: Las Vegas, NV @ Golden Nugget Casino

4/27: Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage

5/3: Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Concert Hall

5/4: Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

5/5: Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Iron Works

5/6: Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

5/9: New Bedford, MA @ Greasy Luck

5/11: Teaneck, NJ @ Debonair Music Hall

5/12: Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

6/14: United Kingdom @ Download Festival