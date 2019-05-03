Laurence Juber Announces New Album, ‘Downtown’

Former Paul McCartney & Wings guitarist Laurence Juber has released a new solo album, Downtown. The new effort was recorded in one afternoon session at Hollywood’s Capitol Studios, with a repertoire drawn from the Great American Songbook, as well as one new Juber original. It is available now via Hologram Recordings.

Said Juber: “I’ve played hundreds of sessions as a studio musician at Capitol and recorded a number of my albums in the historic recording location set below the landmark tower at Hollywood and Vine. This intensive five-hour session was the most focused of them all, as ‘zing went the strings’ through a batch of favorite standard songs with the legendary Al Schmitt engineering.”

Regarding how he determines whether or not a song is "LJ worth" for a cover, Juber recently told Guitar World:

“First it’s got to have a melody that I love. If I decide to work on a piece, the next thing I’ll do is work out how to fit my vision of it to the instrument. I’m not afraid to change the key, use alternative tunings or even invent a tuning to enable me to fit in the essential components of what made the original such a great record. It’s all about servicing the song.”

You can check out the cover art and track list for Downtown below.

For more information, head to LaurenceJuber.com.

Downtown track list:

1. Caravan

2. Limehouse Blues

3. Willow Weep For Me

4. Lullaby Of Birdland

5. I Can’t Give You Anything But Love, Baby

6. Misty

7. On The Sunny Side Of The Street

8. A Foggy Day (In London Town)

9. September Song

10. Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart

11. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat

12. Downtown

13. (Bonus track) Airfoil