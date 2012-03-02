Lawmakers in Russia Target Rammstein Over "Shameless" Concert Behavior

A new set of laws aimed at "banning the promotion of homosexuality and pedophilia" has been approved by the St. Petersburg city legislature in Russia.

Now, you might be asking yourself, "What's this got to do with music?"

Well, it seems as though the initiator of the laws has somewhat of a personal vendetta against German industrial metal band Rammstein, and seeks to have them penalized under the new Russian laws under claims that they "ventured to act in a shameless, outrageous and lecherous way right on stage."

According to the below news report, the lawmaker's complaint stems from an incident during a concert in which "the keyboard player of the German band bent over and the lead vocalist first hit his buttocks before performing further unambiguous movements."

Since the incident took place before the law was passed, many think there isn't a legal way to punish the band.

No one from the Rammstein camp has commented just yet, but given that the band just posted this video to Facebook, we're guessing they're having a good laugh over it.

