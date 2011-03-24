League of Rock to Open New York Chapter

Everyday people who have always longed to rock n’ roll will now have the chance to do just that with the launch of the League Of Rock’s New York Chapter on April 10th, 11am – 3pm at Smash Studios (307 West 36th Street, 18th Fl.) in Manhattan. With chapters opening in Chicago and Toronto and with Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa running, the League of Rock—in partnership with Smash Studios, Guitar World and Guitar Center—promises to deliver the same unforgettable adult rock recreational experience in New York.

At the Open House on April 10th, participants will meet the founders of the League of Rock and get a taste of what it's all about. They’ll get into bands, perform and record with fellow adult amateur musicians, chat with and get coached by Neil Jason (Roxy Music, Brecker Brothers, David Letterman and artist relations pro accounts manager for Guitar Center New York).

Another great coach on hand will be Guitar World's Andy Aledort, a guitarist whose performed with Buddy Guy and Dickey Betts among many others. League of Rock coaches are professional musicians and veterans of the New York music scene. They include Earl Slick and Reeves Gabrels (well known for their work with David Bowie), Richie Cannata from the Billy Joel band, Gerardo Velez (multi-Grammy nominated percussionist with Jimi Hendrix), Spyro Gyra and many others. Participants also have a chance to win an electric guitar from Guitar Center.