Led Zeppelin Announce 'Led Zeppelin IV' and 'Houses of the Holy' Reissue Details

Led Zeppelin have announced deluxe reissues of 1971's Led Zeppelin IV and 1973's Houses of the Holy.

The two reissues are due for an October 28 release, and, like the reissues of the band's first three LP's, each album will include a remastered copy of the original album, with a second disc of previously unreleased music culled from the band members' vaults.

Each release will also be available as a single album, a single vinyl LP, a deluxe double-LP, digital download and a super deluxe box set that features the CDs, LPs, a download card, an 80-page hardbound book with previously unseen photos and memorabilia and a high-quality print of the album cover.

Here are the track listings for the deluxe editions' companion audio discs (the songs remain the same on the original LPs):

Led Zeppelin IV (Companion Audio)

01. "Black Dog," Basic Track With Guitar Overdubs

02. "Rock and Roll," Alternate Mix

03. "The Battle of Evermore," Mandolin/Guitar Mix From Headley Grange

04. "Stairway to Heaven," Sunset Sound Mix

05. "Misty Mountain Hop," Alternate Mix

06. "Four Sticks," Alternate Mix

07. "Going to California," Mandolin/Guitar Mix

08. "When the Levee Breaks," Alternate U.K. Mix

Houses of the Holy (Companion Audio)

01. "The Song Remains The Same," Guitar Overdub Reference Mix

02. "The Rain Song," Mix Minus Piano

03. "Over the Hills And Far Away," Guitar Mix Backing Track

04. "The Crunge," Rough Mix - Keys Up

05. "Dancing Days," Rough Mix With Vocal

06. "No Quarter," Rough Mix With JPJ Keyboard Overdubs - No Vocal

07. "The Ocean," Working Mix