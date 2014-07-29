Led Zeppelin Announce 'Led Zeppelin IV' and 'Houses of the Holy' Reissue Details

Led Zeppelin have announced deluxe reissues of 1971's Led Zeppelin IV and 1973's Houses of the Holy.
The two reissues are due for an October 28 release, and, like the reissues of the band's first three LP's, each album will include a remastered copy of the original album, with a second disc of previously unreleased music culled from the band members' vaults.
Each release will also be available as a single album, a single vinyl LP, a deluxe double-LP, digital download and a super deluxe box set that features the CDs, LPs, a download card, an 80-page hardbound book with previously unseen photos and memorabilia and a high-quality print of the album cover.
Here are the track listings for the deluxe editions' companion audio discs (the songs remain the same on the original LPs):
Led Zeppelin IV (Companion Audio)
- 01. "Black Dog," Basic Track With Guitar Overdubs
- 02. "Rock and Roll," Alternate Mix
- 03. "The Battle of Evermore," Mandolin/Guitar Mix From Headley Grange
- 04. "Stairway to Heaven," Sunset Sound Mix
- 05. "Misty Mountain Hop," Alternate Mix
- 06. "Four Sticks," Alternate Mix
- 07. "Going to California," Mandolin/Guitar Mix
- 08. "When the Levee Breaks," Alternate U.K. Mix
Houses of the Holy (Companion Audio)
01. "The Song Remains The Same," Guitar Overdub Reference Mix
02. "The Rain Song," Mix Minus Piano
03. "Over the Hills And Far Away," Guitar Mix Backing Track
04. "The Crunge," Rough Mix - Keys Up
05. "Dancing Days," Rough Mix With Vocal
06. "No Quarter," Rough Mix With JPJ Keyboard Overdubs - No Vocal
07. "The Ocean," Working Mix