Led Zeppelin Post "Kashmir" Teaser for 'Celebration Day'

Less than two weeks ahead of the theatrical release of their new concert DVD, Celebration Day, Led Zeppelin has just posted another teaser video. This one features a clip from "Kashmir" and can be seen below.

The film — which chronicles the band's 2007 reunion show at London's 02 Arena — will see a limited theatrical release on 1,500 screens on October 17.

Celebration Day is out November 19 and can be pre-ordered right here in the following formats: CD, DVD, digital, vinyl and Blu-Ray.

Over the past 20 years, Brad Tolinski, editorial director of Guitar World, Revolver and Guitar Aficionado magazines, has interviewed guitarist Jimmy Page more than any other journalist in the world. Those interviews have led to a new book, Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing), which will be published October 23. Click here for more info.