New Book, 'Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page,' Coming October 23

Over the past 20 years, Brad Tolinski, editorial director of Guitar World, Revolver and Guitar Aficionado magazines, has interviewed guitarist Jimmy Page more than any other journalist in the world.

Those interviews have led to a new book, Light & Shade: Conversations With Jimmy Page (Crown Publishing), which will be published October 23.

While there is no shortage of written material on Led Zeppelin, no surviving member of the band has written his own memoir, and they've rarely cooperated with the press or biographers (Page in particular). For the most part, the band's exploits are the stuff of legend. On the rare occasions Page has opened his doors to journalists, he has done so with caution.

Light & Shade is drawn from the best of more than 50 hours worth of conversations that touch on everything from the music scene of the '60s; Page's early years as England's top session guitarist working with The Who, The Kinks and Eric Clapton; his time with The Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin and his post-Zep projects. The book provides readers with the most complete picture of the media-shy guitarist ever published.

"This is the most comprehensive and compelling collection of interviews, insights and historical anecdotes of one of rock and roll's premier guitarists, songwriters and producers ever compiled. A fascinating must-have for Jimmy Page fans like myself." -- Slash

"Light & Shade illuminates the haunted genius of Jimmy Page in an original and completely satisfying way. The conversational dynamic between the author and the subject reveals a wealth of info about the man, the music, and the magic." - Kirk Hammett, Metallica

"Jimmy Page ... the one and only! From mild to wild, Jimmy sez it all. This fine work will rock you!" -- Billy Gibbons, ZZ Top

Tolinksi's previous publications include Guitars that Shook the World: A Star Studded Collection of the World’s Most Famous Guitars and Classic Hendrix: The Ultimate Hendrix Experience.