Led Zeppelin Premiere Previously Unreleased Instrumental, "La La" —Listen

Jimmy Page & Co. — better known as Led Zeppelin — are streaming a previously unreleased instrumental track called "La La."

The track will be included with the Led Zeppelin II remaster/reissue, which will be released Tuesday, June 3, along with Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin III.

The groove-heavy "La La," which was recorded in 1969, features powerful organ blasts from John Paul Jones, typically solid drumming from John Bonham and oodles of top-notch guitar work — both electric and acoustic — from Page. The song is clearly unfinished and clearly "early sounding," but we love it anyway.

