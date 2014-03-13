Led Zeppelin Reissue Campaign to Kick Off June 3 with First Three Albums

If you're a Led Zeppelin fan, June 3 is your Celebration Day.

That's the day Atlantic/Swan Song will launch its massive reissue campaign of all nine of the band's studio albums in chronological order, starting with Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III, all of which have been remastered by Jimmy Page.

Led Zeppelin will also open their vaults to share dozens of unheard studio and live recordings, with each album featuring a second disc of companion audio comprised entirely of unreleased music related to that album.

"The material on the companion discs presents a portal to the time of the recording of Led Zeppelin," Page says. "It is a selection of work in progress with rough mixes, backing tracks, alternate versions and new material recorded at the time"

Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III will each be available in the following formats:

• Single CD - Remastered album packaged in a gatefold card wallet.

• Deluxe Edition (2CD) - Remastered album, plus a second disc of unreleased companion audio.

• Single LP - Remastered album on 180-gram vinyl, packaged in a sleeve that replicates the LP's first pressing in exacting detail. (For example, III will feature the original wheel and die cut holes.)

• Deluxe Edition Vinyl - Remastered album and unreleased companion audio on 180-gram vinyl.

• Digital Download - Remastered album and companion audio will both be available.

• Super Deluxe Boxed Set - This collection includes:

o Remastered album on CD in vinyl replica sleeve.

o Companion audio on CD in card wallet.

o Remastered album on 180-gram vinyl in a sleeve replicating first pressing.

o Companion audio on 180-gram vinyl.

o High-def audio download card of all content at 96kHz/24 bit. (Live tracks are 48kHz/24 bit).

o Hard bound, 70+ page book filled with rare and previously unseen photos and memorabilia.

o High quality print of the original album cover, the first 30,000 of which will be individually numbered.

o Led Zeppelin will also include a replica of the band's original Atlantic press kit.

The companion audio for Led Zeppelin features a previously unreleased performance recorded October 10, 1969, at the Olympia Theatre in Paris. The nine-song set features seven tracks from the album, including an epic 15-minute version of "Dazed And Confused," as well as "Heartbreaker" and "Moby Dick," which would debut on Led Zeppelin II later that month.

The Led Zeppelin II companion audio gives fans the first peek into the band's recording sessions, with alternate mixes of five songs from the album, backing tracks to "Thank You" and "Living Loving Maid (She's Just A Woman)," and the previously unreleased track "La La."

The nine tracks featured on Led Zeppelin III's companion audio continue to offer a window into the band's recording process with seven studio outtakes of songs from the album as well as three previously unheard compositions: "Jennings Farm Blues" (an instrumental forerunner of "Bron-Yr-Aur Stomp"), "Bathroom Sound" (an instrumental version of "Out On The Tiles"), and their take on the blues classics "Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind."

You can check out the track listings below. For more information, and to pre-order, visit ledzeppelin.com.

Led Zeppelin Track Listing:

01. "Good Times Bad Times"

02. "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You"

03. "You Shook Me"

04. "Dazed And Confused"

05. "Your Time Is Gonna Come"

06. "Black Mountain Side"

07. "Communication Breakdown"

08. "I Can't Quit You Baby"

09. "How Many More Times"Companion Audio Disc

Live At The Olympia — Paris, France, October 10, 1969:

01. "Good Times Bad Times/Communication Breakdown"

02. "I Can't Quit You Baby"

03. "Heartbreaker"

04. "Dazed And Confused"

05. "White Summer/Black Mountain Side"

06. "You Shook Me"

07. "Moby Dick"

08. "How Many More Times"

Led Zeppelin II Track Listing:

01. "Whole Lotta Love"

02. "What Is And What Should Never Be"

03. "The Lemon Song"

04. "Thank You"

05. "Heartbreaker"

06. "Living Loving Maid (She's Just A Woman)"

07. "Ramble On"

08. "Moby Dick"Companion Audio Disc

01. "Whole Lotta Love"

02. "What Is And What Should Never Be"

03. "Thank You"

04. "Heartbreaker"

05. "Living Loving Maid (She's Just A Woman)"

06. "Ramble On"

07. "Moby Dick"

08. "La La"

Led Zeppelin III Track Listing:

01. "Immigrant Song"

02. "Friends"

03. "Celebration Day"

04. "Since I've Been Loving You"

05. "Out On The Tiles"

06. "Gallows Pole"

07. "Tangerine"

08. "That's The Way"

09. "Bron-Y-Aur Stomp"

10. "Hats Off To (Roy) Harper"Companion Audio Disc

01. "The Immigrant Song"

02. "Friends"

03. "Celebration Day"

04. "Since I've Been Loving You"

05. "Bathroom Sound"

06. "Gallows Pole"

07. "That's The Way"

08. "Jennings Farm Blues"

09. "Keys To The Highway/Trouble In Mind"