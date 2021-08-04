The first-ever band-sanctioned Led Zeppelin documentary has been completed

The title of the first-ever band-sanctioned Led Zeppelin documentary has been revealed, Becoming Led Zeppelin.

Though the film's release date is still unknown (it had originally been announced in 2019, in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary), we do know it will be helmed by Bernard MacMahon, who previously directed the 2017 docu-series on the early recordings of American folk, blues, gospel and country music, American Epic.

Covering the band's formation and early career – up until 1970 – Becoming Led Zeppelin will feature interviews with all three of the band's surviving members – Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones – archival interviews with the late John Bonham and previously unseen photos and video footage.

“Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made,” MacMahon said in a statement. “The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

"When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story,” Page said upon the film's initial announcement.

“Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story,” added frontman Robert Plant.

Even 40 years or so after their final studio effort, the mighty Zep's legacy continues to loom large over rock music. Just a few months ago, the opening salvo to the band's Whole Lotta Love was voted the greatest guitar riff of all time.