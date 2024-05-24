“I have never experienced anything like that. There was B.B. King grease that had been baked on there for years and the strings were heavy as hell”: Lee Ritenour on the time he played B.B. King’s prized guitar Lucille

Lee Ritenour recalls the moment B.B. King spontaneously called him on stage – and he ended up playing the King’s Gibson

Left- BB King playing his guitar Lucille on stage/Right - Lee Ritenour performs at Blue Note on November 23, 2023 in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: L- Harry Herd/Getty Images; R-Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Getty Images)

B.B. King had more than one Lucille throughout his illustrious career. Yet, the Gibson ES-330 and ES-355 models not only accompanied King across countless performances, but under the umbrella name Lucille, have also been the subject of many anecdotes. Prolific jazz guitarist Lee Ritenour now adds his own story to Lucille's lore.

“I was at a festival with him. I had performed with my band and opened for him. I forget where this was,” recalls Ritenour in a new interview with MusicRadar.

