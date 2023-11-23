You don't need to be a luthier to build a genuine Fender Stratocaster with this epic Black Friday Lego deal

Struggling to think of the perfect Christmas gift for the guitarist in your life, or perhaps you are seeking a building project that doesn’t involve dismantling your beloved pedalboard ? Well, we think we’ve just found the perfect solution. You can now build your own Strat and Princeton Reverb amp thanks to the 1,074-piece Lego kit – and better yet, it’s now at its lowest price on Amazon !

Fender and Lego have gone all in on this meticulously crafted miniature axe – and it's sure to satisfy any guitar fanatic. Featuring true-to-reality appointments such as six strings and functional tuning pegs, a trio of faux single-coils and whammy bar-equipped tremolo system, this blocky Strat really does look like the real deal.

Now, that’s not all that’s on offer, though – you also get your very own Lego Princeton Reverb. Just like the Strat, this pint-sized amp showcases outstanding attention to detail with two input channels, imitation tubes and even a reverb tank.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: $119.99 , now $95.99

Looking for a fun guitar project that doesn’t involve soldering or dismantling your favourite guitar? Well, why not take a stab at the Lego Fender Stratocaster kit? This Lego set is super fun and incredibly accessible and with 20% off at Amazon, you really can’t go wrong.

One massive cheerleader for this stellar Lego set is Guitar World.com Editor-in-Chief Michael Astley-Brown. Here’s what our very own resident Fender expert had to say about the kit, having built one for himself.

“Whatever your feelings about Lego, if you’re a guitarist, I promise you will absolutely love this build. Developed with Fender, the Lego Stratocaster offers an astonishing level of detail: all hardware is present and correct, you get a choice of black and red finishes, and heck, if you turn the tuning pegs, you can even adjust the string tension.

“But what Lego don’t shout about is the Princeton Reverb Amp that comes with the Strat, which is what ended up impressing me most. You actually build the internals of this thing, including the circuit board, tubes and even a reverb tank. It’s worth the price of entry alone.”

