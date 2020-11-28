Cyber Monday guitar deals 2020: Live updates and all the best deals in one place

The Cyber Monday guitar deals are here! Right now some of the biggest guitar shops on the planet are offering huge savings on music gear – and we're going to keep you up-to-date with all the best ones throughout the day. If you're ready to shop right now, we'd recommend you check out the epic Cyber Monday guitar deals at Sweetwater, where you can enjoy up to 70% off guitars from D'Angelico, Squier and more. Meanwhile, at Guitar Center you can save up to 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15.

There's always a lot to take in around Cyber Monday – last year we shared well over 100 amazing deals, including awesome Cyber Monday electric guitar, Cyber Monday acoustic guitar, Cyber Monday guitar amp, Cyber Monday guitar pedal and Cyber Monday bass guitar deals. It can be overwhelming and difficult to cut through the noise, but we'll be working around the clock to deliver the latest information on where to find the best deals.

The Guitar World team is well versed in navigating the Cyber Monday guitar sales, and our experts will be updating this Cyber Monday guitar deals page 24/7.

More great Cyber Monday guitar sales live now

Cyber Monday guitar deals: The best deals

TC Electronic pedals: were $69, now $39 each, save $30

Fender Player Telecaster Plus: Was $730, now only $600

Gretsch G2657T Streamliner: was $549, now $399, save $150

Epiphone ES-339 P-90 PRO: Was $500 , now $399

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $175 , now $140

Ernie Ball Regular Slinky guitar strings: 6 sets for $21.99

Zoom G11 multi-effects processor: $799 $599, save $200

Ernie Ball Expression Overdrive: was $149, now $74.99

Ibanez NTS Nu Tube Screamer: $249 $129, save $120

Sterling by Music Man StingRay Bass: $799 $599, save $200

JST Misha Mansoor Toneforge plugin: was $149 , now just $19

Nextone Guitar Artist Amp: Was $899, now $499

PRS SuperModels: Was $129, now $39.99

Positive Grid Spark Guitar amp: $299/£223 , now $239/£179

Fender Player Strat in Surf Pearl: Was $699.99, now $599.99

Squier Limited-Edition Bullet Telecaster: $179 $129, save $50

Squier Stratocaster guitar pack: $219 , now $169.99, save $50

Fender California Newporter Player Teal Satin: $429 $329

The Fender California Newporter Player is set up for incredible tone and playability, boasting a solid Sitka spruce top, mahogany back and sides, satin-finished mahogany neck, 20-fret walnut fingerboard and Fishman pickup system. Visually, it's a real eye-catcher, too. With a top finished in a luxurious Teal Satin, a two-ring rosette and a Strat-style headstock, you'll be turning heads all the while this baby's in your hands.

Epiphone Hummingbird PRO Cutaway: $449 , now $379

Schecter C-1 Platinum: was $599 , now $449 at Guitar Center

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR-Sustaniac: Was $859 now $689.99

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass: $80 off @ Sweetwater

Martin Special X1-DE Acoustic Electric: $599.99 , now $479.99

Fender FA-135CE guitar: Was $199.99, now $149.99

ESP LTD M-400: was $799 , now only $449 at ProAudioStar

Orangewood Oliver Mahogany: $195 , now $156, save 20%

Planet Waves NS Micro Headstock Tuner: $29.99 , now $14.99

Snark Super Snark HZ: Was $39.99, now $19.99

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2: $299 , now $119

Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card

When you buy a MacBook Pro 16" or iMac 21"

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Coupons and discounts

Sweetwater Black Friday sale: Save up to 70%

Musician's Friend BF coupon: Save up to 15%

Get 20% off new gear at Pro Audio Star: Use code BF20

Guitar Center sale: Up to 15% off with code BLACKFRIDAY15

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Electric guitars

Ibanez AX120: was $200, now $150

Strat- and Tele-style models often make up the bulk of what's on offer in the beginner electric guitar market. But allow us to buck the trend, and show you this awesome Ibanez doublecut. The AX120 boasts a solid poplar body, maple neck and 22-fret white pine fingerboard. Electronics include a pair of Ibanez ceramic humbuckers, controlled via two sets of volume and tone knobs and three-way selectors switch. The Sea Foam Green and White versions have $50 knocked off for a limited time only. View Deal

Ibanez's RG6003FM in Sapphire Blue: $350 , $279

With a beautiful flamed maple top over a mahogany body, a Wizard III neck shape, and dual Ibanez Quantum pickups wired to a 5-way switch, this RG6003FM is a gorgeous, versatile metal machine. With its price down to a tantalizing $279 at Musician's Friend, this is the perfect axe for a metalhead on a tight budget.View Deal

Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: Was $549, now $467

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. This is just one of Guitar Center's many instruments that you can save 15% on with code Blackfriday15. View Deal

Fender Player Strat in Shell Pink: Was $724.99, now $599.99

The Limited Edition Fender Player Stratocaster in Shell Pink is a versatile guitar with loads of character in a frankly glorious color. And with $125 off the list price at Guitar Center, it’s the perfect time to dip in.View Deal

Jackson Special Edition Dinky 7-String: Was $199,now $169.15

Have you played six strings your whole life? Have you recently been considering venturing into 7-string territory? Look no further than this Jackson Dinky 7-string. Featuring a gloss black finish with a contrasting maple fretboard, this unbelievably priced electric guitar is the perfect first 7-string. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY for 15% off at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Squier Affinity Telecaster HH: Was $249.99, now $199.99

Featuring a solid alder body with a gloss metallic black finish, this humbucker-loaded electric guitar would be the perfect starter guitar, or indeed a worthy addition to any guitarist's collection. With $50 off, why wouldn't you?View Deal

Gibson Les Paul Blood Moon exclusive: $2,999

It’s not cheap, but this is as luxurious as modern Les Pauls come, with a bound quilt maple-finished top and flame maple neck. A wealth of switching options and a compound-radius ebony fingerboard make this a killer addition to the collection of any well-heeled contemporary guitar player.View Deal

Epiphone Ltd Ed ES-335 PRO: Was $499, now $399, save $100

This affordable version of Gibson’s iconic ES-335 outline boasts super classic looks and tones, courtesy of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, and is available right now for just $399 in Sunburst finish at Musician's Friend.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Acoustic guitars

Epiphone Limited Edition EJ-160E: Was $499.99, now $424.15

Bag yourself this beauty with 15% off when you use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY at the checkout. It's an awesome old-school electro-acoustic, with a P-100 pickup and volume and tone controls. If it's good enough for John Lennon, then what are you waiting for?View Deal

Breedlove Organic Artista Granadillo CE: $849 , now $599

Featuring exotic granadillo back and sides, an African mahogany neck and African ebony fingerboard as well as a solid spruce top, this electro-acoustic would normally set you back nearly $900. This, combined with the Concerto body size and a generous cutaway means every fret has easy access, and it includes a Breedlove Natural Sound pickup/preamp. Available in Copper Burst, it’s only $549 at Musician's Friend. View Deal

Yamaha F335 acoustic guitar: Save 15% off today

This guitar is a fantastic place to start your musical journey. With 15% off the already great value F335 at Musician's Friend, this deal bags you a laminated spruce top, die-cast gold tuners and tortoiseshell scratchplate. Use the discount code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout for 15% off.View Deal

Orangewood Oliver Jr Mahogany: $195, now $156, save 20%

The Oliver Jr takes the same grand concert shape as its big brother and shrinks it for the perfect portable/travel-size format. Here, the fretboard is swapped for ebony but that all-important solid top is still present. It usually sets you back an already affordable $195, but with 20% off this is the ideal guitar for playing at home and on-the-go.View Deal

Orangewood Echo: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

Dreadnought guitars are the go-to all-rounders. Orangewood's Echo takes this classic outline and gives you a well-specced guitar for just over $250 at the deal price. The top is solid sitka spruce, and while the sides are laminated, its appointed with Ovangkol at the bridge and fretboard, with a 25.5" scale length to make electric players feel at home.View Deal

Orangewood Brooklyn: Was $295, now $236, save 20%

What if you want a grand concert shape, but in spruce? Opt for the Brooklyn model. The squat shoulders and pinched waist combine the big, boomy punch of a GC, but with the added brightness of spruce, and the abalone rosette really pops against the lighter spruce top.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Bass

Fender's Special Edition Deluxe PJ Bass: $899 , $799

This unique bass features a Precision body with a '70s Jazz Bass neck, and a combination of Precision and Jazz Bass pickups. This alder-bodied beauty will give you that J Bass bark and those smooth P Bass tones, all for $100 off thanks to Musician's Friend.View Deal

Jackson JS Series Concert Bass: $199 $149, save $50

Holy Neon Green finish, Batman! If you’re looking to stand out on your next gig – or, more likely livestream – this limited-edition Jackson is the way to go, especially for bassists on a budget. It’s a bass designed for speed, courtesy of a 34” scale maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint for superb tuning stability.View Deal

Squier Jazz Bass & Fender Rumble bass amp pack: $100 off! Everything you need to get started on bass. The easy-playing, professional-sounding Squier Affinity Jazz Bass, the portable, powerful Fender Rumble 15 bass combo, a gig bag, strap, cable, and a free 3-month subscription to Fender Play – all for just $230 at Guitar Center!

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Amps

Blackstar Fly 3 Pink Paisley micro amp: $59 , now $49

If this isn’t the coolest-looking micro amp on the market, then we don’t know what is. The Fly 3 has always sounded far bigger than its size might suggest, and now it has some huge looks to match. It’s the perfect amp for students or beginner players, with clean and overdrive sounds and an onboard delay, and it doubles as a handy portable speaker thanks to the aux in jack.View Deal

Supro Blues King 12 1x12": Was $599, now $329, save $270

This single-channel, 15-watt amp comes packing a whole lotta vintage blues-rock tone. As well as the sweet valve sound, it's got an effects loop, real spring reverb, and 3-band EQ. With $270 off the asking price it's a stone-cold bargain! View Deal

Save 15% on select Revv products

Revv's reputation for meaty, thick distortion is growing by the week. Here, Sweetwater is offering a blanket 15% off one of the biggest and best emerging names in modern heavy guitar sounds. The Revv 20/4 amp, G3 and G4 preamp/distortion pedals and G20 footswitch are all included in the deal! View Deal

Save up to $250 off Line 6 PowerCabs

Full-range, flat response is the latest word in cabs. The Line 6 PowerCab series comprises a trio of active speaker cabs, perfect for running your modelling units or pedalboard preamps through. Choose between the PowerCab 212, 112 Plus or 112 with up to $250 off! View Deal

BluGuitar Amp1: Was $799, now $649, save $150

A 100-watt, 4-channel amp that fits on your pedalboard? Yep, that's what Thomas Blug's Nanotube-equipped brute is all about. Plug this into a cab (like the Line 6 PowerCab above) or PA and you've got a portable rig that you can take anywhere.View Deal

Vox AC30S1 1x12" combo: Was $899, now $699, save $200

A rock 'n' roll classic for less! This 1x12" Vox AC30 will have you chiming all the way to the tone-bank, with its 12AX7/EL84 valves, single channel based on the AC30 Top Boost circuit, digital reverb and Celestion speaker. With $200 off, now's your chance to add this iconic sound to your arsenal.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark amp + bag: $359/£269 , now $251/£188

Get 30% off the Positive Grid Spark guitar amp. The Spark is packed to the rafters with tones, effects and impressive features, and the free app lets you explore even more. Included in this deal is the Spark Traveler Gig Bag, so you can keep up your practice routine wherever you go.View Deal

Positive Grid Spark + Sennheiser HD200 Pro Headphones

Was $399/£299, now $279/£209

Save a massive $120 on the award winning Positive Grid Spark and Sennheiser HD200 Pro Studio Headphones. Noise cancelling HD200 Pro headphones mean you can experience the tones you love, at a volume the neighbors will love too. View Deal

Markbass CMD102P 2x10 Bass amp: $1,199.99 , now $799.99

The Markbass CMD102P is a tilt-back bass combo that features a built-in Little Mark II preamp to help beef up your bass tone. The two 10” neodymium speakers provide plenty of power, and the 4-band EQ allows you to shape your tone any way you want. Guitar Center has slashed the price by a ridiculous $400, so bass players - don’t miss out. View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: Was $749.99, now $649.99

This combo amp offers a suite of professional features, including two distinct voices, a host of great onboard controls, plus an in-built FX loop. Head to Musician's Friend today to save $100.View Deal

Vox AC15 1x12" Combo: Was $999, now $679

Sweetwater have really spoilt us here. With a lovely $320 off, you can get the tones of the British Invasion without draining the bank balance. View Deal

Nextone Guitar Stage Amp: Was $649, now $429.99

Few can compete with this all-in-one package, with advanced tweaking options, effects and four different analog Class AB power circuits. Sam Ash has brought the goods here, and knocked a sweet $150 off the price of this amp, for a limited time.View Deal

Nextone Guitar Artist Amp: Was $899, now $499.77

The bigger brother in the do-it-all series, offering the same tones and effects, plus even more versatility and power at 80-watts. Sam Ash has slashed the price of this amp by $400 for a limited time only.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Pedals

Free backpack with the Line 6 Helix LT at Sweetwater

When looking for a multi-effects unit for your guitar that is super-programmable, so easy to use that the manual is almost superfluous, and with over 200 cab sim, amp models and effects on hand, the Helix LT is a no-brainer. But with a free backpack? Now's the time to get one.View Deal

Boss DD-500 Digital Delay Pedal: Was $499, now $349

If you’re looking for the ultimate delay pedal, with no compromises on power, this could very well be it - and for only $349 at Sam Ash, you won't need to compromise that savings account either.View Deal

Save 20% on selected Gamechanger Audio pedals!

Just like Jack White, we love the leftfield pedals that Gamechanger Audio has come up with. In this deal, you can get a chunky 20% off the Plus Pedal sustain effect (with its piano-style sustain pedal) and Plasma High Voltage Distortion (complete with xenon-filled tube!). They aren't cheap, so take advantage of this great discount now! View Deal

Get 15% off all Keeley pedals

The original boutique pedal modder/builder, Keeley's products have been the secret weapon under the boots of many-a-tonehound. Sweetwater is helping out the little guys by drawing a red line through its regular prices and making its entire Keeley stock 15% cheaper. View Deal

Save 15% on all J. Rockett Audio Designs pedals

Perhaps best-known for The Archer - its stellar recreation of the Klon Centaur - J. Rockett is one of the hippest names you'll add to your board. Here, Sweetwater has knocked 15% off the whole range, letting you in on the action for just over $100.View Deal

Ibanez OD850 Overdrive, Was: $129.99, now $99.99, save $30

This Ibanez OD850 isn't your average green overdrive, it's a reissue of another 70s classic offering gritty, wooly, almost fuzz-like drive sound. The reissue is Limited Edition, so here's your chance to bag a lesser-spotted cult stompbox for just $99. View Deal

Save 15% on all Earthquaker Devices products

Earthquaker Devices never fail to impress with its pedals, ranging from functional 'drives such as the Plumes to the weird and wonderful Rainbow Machine V2. All of Sweetwater's Earthquaker Devices pedals have been reduced by 15%. Click to start browsing!View Deal

Save 15% on all Diezel pedals

Ready for some heavy combustion? Diezel remains one of the kings of hi-gain distortion, and here you can add some meat to your pedalboard bones with the VH4, VH-4 2, Herbert and Zerrer pedals. All with 15% off their usual prices.View Deal

Save 15% on all JHS products

JHS is one of the strongest names in 'boutique' effects. Sweetwater has snipped a quick 15% off its entire range, including the brand new 3 Series pedals, Crayon, Morning Glory V4 Overdrive, Colour Box and lots more. Prices start at just $38.25.View Deal

DigiTech Drop: Was $307.07, now $214.99

This compact pedal remains the best drop-tuning stompbox on the market, with full polyphonic tracking for authentic baritone and extended-range tones. And if you thought that couldn't get any better, Sweetwater have dropped the price by nearly $100! View Deal

20% off all Barefoot Buttons pedal switch caps

It's not all high-end gear in Sweetwater's sale. Add these Barefoot Buttons to your basket, and you'll never need to take aim to stomp your pedals again. From stealth black to metallic purple, add these to your pedals for easy switching on-stage, starting at $6.07! View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Accessories

Boss BP-PS Pedal Power Solution: $149 $99 at Guitar Center

Get your pedalboard kitted out with these essential elements for a bargain price. The TU-3 Chromatic Tuner will keep your performances sounding in tune, while the PSB-120 power supply has enough current to power an entire ’board. A seven-way daisy chain and 12 picks round off this impressive package, now a third off at Guitar Center.View Deal

Dunlop Heavy Pyrex Glass Slide: $10.99 , now $3.96, save 60%

This heavy-walled Pyrex slide from Dunlop is one of the most affordable and fun ways to inject some new life into your playing. It features a 17mm inside diameter, 25mm outside diameter and 51mm length (ring size 6.5), so smaller-handed players will appreciate the fit. And it'll cost you less than $4!View Deal

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: Was $19.99, now $11.99

Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design are available with a $8 discount, in gold and black finishes. View Deal

Line 6 Relay G10S wireless system: Was $349, now $249

Cut the cables today with one of the best guitar wireless systems you can buy. Thanks to this tasty Sweetwater discount you can save $100. Wander up to 130 feet away from your pedalboard and enjoy crystal-clear 24-bit audio from this ace guitar accessory.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Ukuleles

Mitchell MU40 soprano Ukulele: Was $44.99, now $29.99

The Mitchell MU40 soprano ukulele is only $29.99 at Guitar Center, its lowest ever price. The lindenwood body and walnut fretboard provide a warm, resonant tone and the small body size makes it easy and comfortable to play. This uke will certainly hold its ground against more expensive competition.View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Software

AmpliTube Dimebag Darrell CFH Collection:

$99.99, now $49.99, save $50

Based on Dimebag's Cowboys From Hell tone, this pack was developed under close collaboration with the guy who knew Dime's tone better than anyone: his former guitar tech, Grady Champion. Included are two amps (based on Dimebag's Randall RG 100 ES and Roland JC-120), two matching cabinets and five stompboxes based on Dimebag's MXR graphic EQ, Furman parametric EQ, Cry Baby wah, MXR Flanger Doubler and Rocktron Hush noise gate. Check out the tones to hear how authentic they are! Available right now from IK Multimedia.View Deal

AmpliTube Brian May: Was $99.99, now $69.99, save $40

How do you model a unique tone such as Brian May's? You work with the man himself! Amplitube Brian May comes with two amps - the all-important AC-30 and Brian's 'Deacy' amp (built by Queen bassist, John Deacon). As well as this, you get three cabinet models and five stompboxes including a Treble Booster, May Wah (based on Brian's Cry Baby), Fox Phaser (emulation of a fOXX Phaser), star Gate noise gate, and even a Red Special module to impart Brian's prized guitar tone on your own guitar.View Deal

Amplitube Joe Satriani: Was $99.99, now $79.99, save $20

IK Multimedia has packed three amps, (Marshall, Peavey and Rockman emulations) three cabs and five stompboxes into the Joe Satriani signature edition pack. Pedal-wise, you get Satch Wah (Vox wah), Distortion (Boss DS-1), Overdrive (Boss OD-1), Tube Overdrive (Chandler Tube Driver) and Satch Octaver (Ultimate Octaver). It's the closest thing you'll get for $79.99!View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 Elite | $299 , now $119

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you can get 50% of the Elite and Pro versions, plus $40 off the Standard tier too. Click on the link to make your selection!View Deal

BIAS FX 2 Elite All Access Bundle | $399 , now $159

BIAS FX 2 is also available on mobile devices (iOS only), and this deal lets you unlock the software for both desktop and mobile. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $159), Pro (was $249, now $99) or Standard (was $119, now $47).View Deal

BIAS FX 2 & Amp 2 Combo | $399 , now $199

If you want the deep-dive amp editing of BIAS 2 plus the full range of sounds from BIAS FX 2, select the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both, and is structured across the same three tiers: FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $199, Pro for $139 and Standard for $69.View Deal

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition | $329 , now $139

BIAS FX 2 Metal Edition turns things up a notch with FX 2 Elite, but it’s also bundled with the Metal Signature Pack which includes amp and pedal models from Ola Englund, Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow. You'll also get the BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and modulation effects. Get heavy at half-price!View Deal

BIAS Platinum bundle | $699 , now $319

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $699, but Positive grid has carved another 50% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $319! Rude not to, we say.View Deal

BIAS Complete bundle | $549 , now $259

Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs plus BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models for For $259. This level bags you the very respectable Pro-tier versions of both for just over the regular price of one BIAS Pro title, making this a very tidy deal indeed.View Deal

BIAS Essential bundle | $399 , now $179

If you want to keep your budget below $200 you can still get a cracking deal. With a total value of $635, and a regular price of $399, you get everything in the Complete Bundle here, except for the BIAS Pedal models. Plus, you’re still saving half the normal price!View Deal

Cyber Monday guitar deals: Magazines

Save 50% on magazine subscriptions!

What Cyber Monday guitar deals can I expect?

Your first port of call for Cyber Monday guitar deals should be the big music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sam Ash. The Sweetwater and Guitar Center Cyber Monday sales usually throw up fantastic deals on guitar gear too.

We've included some highlights from 2019 below, but some of our favorite deals included an amazing $150 off G&L's ASAT Classic Bluesboy singlecut and 20% off the popular Epiphone Hummingbird Pro acoustic, which dropped the price to just $299. Both these Cyber Monday electric guitar deals sold out super quick.

For fans of effects, there was all sorts of Cyber Monday guitar pedal deals, including discounts applied to gear from classic brands like Boss and Digitech, while the 2 for $75 deal on TC Electronic pedals was a winner for many.

We also saw discount codes applicable on a range of products at Guitar Center (15% discount), Musician's Friend (15%) and Pro Audio Star (18%), which enabled guitarists to load up on cut-price gear.

There were also some Cyber Monday exclusive models launched during Cyber Monday, including the Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster Pale Moon models, which were only available through Sweetwater.

The Amazon and Walmart Cyber Monday sales will be huge, too. Not only do they sell a fair range of music-making gear, these are also the places to pick up things like wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices.

How to prepare for the Cyber Monday guitar deals

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Cyber Monday guitar deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews.

Should I buy guitar gear online during Cyber Monday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar or other gear on Cyber Monday without playing it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center , Musician’s Friend and Sweetwater offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar, play it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue. You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

What else can I buy during Cyber Monday 2020?

It's not just about the Cyber Monday guitar deals in November. Aside from music-making gear discounts, you'll find bargains on great tech like robot vacuum cleaners, iPads, MacBook Pros and Amazon Echos – and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets – but it’s the guitar deals we’ll be looking out for.

Cyber Monday guitar deals: What happened last year?

There were some crazy deals doing the rounds last year, with many of them selling out in record time. Our favourite Cyber Monday electric guitar deals of last year was the $400 discount applied to the stunning Ibanez AZ2204 Prestige electric guitar at Musician's Friend, while on the same site the G&L ASAT Classic Bluesboy proved popular when it dropped from $449 to $229.

The best Cyber Monday guitar pedal deal was Guitar Center's 2x TC Electronic pedals for $75 offer. With a huge range of pedals up for grabs, this proved super popular. If you were a fan of Boss gear, a range of their pedals, including the DD500, saw $100 slashed from the price.

If you were looking for a Cyber Monday acoustic guitar deal last year, Musician's Friend was the place to head if you wanted a deal on a beginner guitar. The Epiphone Hummingbird Pro was cut to just $299.99, while we also saw great deals on guitars from Fender and Martin.

The Cyber Monday guitar amp deal everyone was talking about was $500 off the Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb. This Sweetwater deal dropped the price to just $999. There was also deals on Marshall and Vox gear.

Will these Cyber Monday guitar deals be topped for 2020? Stay tuned to find out.