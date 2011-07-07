Lenny Kravitz Offering Free Download of New Song, "Rock Star City Life"

For the next two days, Lenny Kravitz is giving away his song "Rock Star City Life." The track was the last one recording for Lenny's upcoming new album, Black and White America, which is due out on August 30.

On the recording of Black and White America, Kravitz told Rolling Stone:

"The process was longer than any other time I've made an album. I definitely prolonged it. There were points where I said, 'The album's done.' Then I'd go to Europe and be playing it in the car, and I'm like, 'No, I hear more stuff.' It's the first time that I've gone this far in shaping, reshaping, shaping, reshaping, shaping, reshaping. And the result is that I'm actually 100 percent satisfied with every millisecond of the album."

You can download "Rock Star City Life" from the widget below.