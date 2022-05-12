Lindsey Buckingham’s first European tour as a solo artist postponed due to Covid

Lindsey Buckingham has announced that his upcoming European tour has been postponed, after the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and members of his crew contracted Covid-19.

Buckingham, along with the other ill crew members, was exposed to the virus near the end of his North American tour, which was also canceled as a result of the outbreak.

The tour would’ve marked Buckingham’s first headlining tour of Europe as a solo artist, following the release of his first solo album in 10 years last fall.

A statement posted to Buckingham’s social media account read, “It is with great sadness that we are announcing the postponement of Lindsey’s European tour which had been due to begin next week.

“Along with other members of his band and crew, Lindsey contracted Covid-19 at the end of his latest North American tour, forcing that to end prematurely,” it continued. “Unfortunately he’s still recovering and has no choice but to move the upcoming tour to a later date.

“This is heartbreaking for Lindsey, he was so excited to come to Europe for the first time as a solo artist this spring. We’re currently working on rescheduling the dates and hope to have some news to share on that very soon.”

The tour was meant to begin next Tuesday (May 17) at The Helix in Dublin, Ireland, and was scheduled to conclude on June 2 at Denmark’s Heartland Festival.

Throughout the 11-date stint around the continent, Buckingham would’ve also played at Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Ghent and Oslo.

For more information about rescheduled tour dates, head over to Buckingham’s website.