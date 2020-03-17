Line 6 recalls Relay G10 wireless system for potential “fire and injury hazards”

We recently ranked the Line 6 Relay G10S as one of 2020’s best wireless systems, and the unit is no doubt a great buy.

But for those of you currently running the Relay, take heed: the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall on the G10, G10S and G10T wireless systems, as well as the G10 USB charging cable, stating that “the lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can separate with force, posing fire and injury hazards.”

The Commission advises immediately stopping use of the recalled products, which were sold between March 2016 and December 2019. Consumers should contact Yamaha for a free G10 repair and a full refund on the charging cable.

So far, Yamaha is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover “separating forcefully from the transmitter,” with one report of minor property damage, but no injuries.

Consumers are directed to contact Yamaha at 877-865-4636 between the hours of from 8 AM and 4 PM PST, Monday through Friday.

Or go to Line 6 and click on “Corrective Action” (or www.line6.com/g10recall) for information on how to download a firmware update for the G10 Family of Products and to get a refund for the charging cable.

You can head here for additional information on the recall.