Listen: Black Sabbath's New Single, "God Is Dead?"

Check out the new nine-minute-long single by Black Sabbath — "God Is Dead?" — below.

The single will go on sale tomorrow, April 19, and can be ordered from Amazon.com.

Black Sabbath's new album, 13, will be released June 11. The band also has announced four North American tour dates, which you can check out below.

Black Sabbath on Tour 2013

Sun, 8-4 | Holmdel, NJ | PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, 8-14 | Toronto, ON | Air Canada Centre

Sat, 8-24 | Seattle, WA | Gorge Amphitheatre

Tue, 9-3 | Los Angeles, CA | Los Angeles Sports Arena

For more about Black Sabbath, visit their official website and Facebook page.