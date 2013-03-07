Listen: Dave Grohl's 'Sound City: Real To Reel' Album Streaming Online

Dave Grohl is streaming the entire Sound City: Real To Reel album over at NPR Music/npr.org.

Real To Reel is the soundtrack album for Grohl's documentary about Sound City, the famous Southern California recording studio. It will be released March 12.

You can hear the entire album at this location.

The album features contributions from Corey Taylor, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Pat Smear, Rick Nielsen, Trent Reznor, Joshua Homme, Krist Novoselic, Taylor Hawkins and others. You can check out the complete track listing below.

Sound City — Real to Reel Tracklist:

01. Dave Grohl, Peter Hayes, and Robert Levon Been, “Heaven and All”

02. Brad Wilk, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Tim Commerford, “Time Slowing Down”

03. Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Stevie Nicks, and Taylor Hawkins, “You Can’t Fix This”

04. Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Rick Springfield, and Taylor Hawkins, “The Man That Never Was”

05. Alain Johannes, Dave Grohl, Lee Ving, Pat Smear, and Taylor Hawkins, “Your Wife Is Calling”

06. Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Rick Nielsen, and Scott Reeder, “From Can to Can’t”

07. Alain Johannes, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Joshua Homme, “Centipede”

08. Alain Johannes, Chris Goss, Dave Grohl, and Joshua Homme, “A Trick With No Sleeve”

09. Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear, “Cut Me Some Slack”

10. Dave Grohl, Jessy Greene, Jim Keltner, and Rami Jaffee, “Once Upon a Time… The End”

11. Dave Grohl, Joshua Homme, and Trent Reznor, “Mantra”

