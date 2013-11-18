Listen: Def Leppard Release 11-Song Teaser for New Live Album, 'Viva! Hysteria'

Late last week, Def Leppard posted an audio teaser of 11 tracks from their recently released live package, Viva! Hysteria. You can hear it below.
The DVD, Blu-ray, CD/DVD digipak and digital album, which was released October 22 through Frontiers Records, was recorded at the Joint during Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The highlight of the shows was the performance of their classic 1987 album, Hysteria.
Of course, they performed their other hits as well and even opened for themselves under the band name Ded Flatbird. You can see the entire track list (and sample 11 songs) below.
Viva! Hysteria Track List
- CD1
- 01. Women
- 02. Rocket
- 03. Animal
- 04. Love Bites
- 05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
- 06. Armageddon It
- 07. Gods Of War
- 08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun
- 09. Run Riot
- 10. Hysteria
- 11. Excitable
- 12. Love And Affection
- 13. Rock Of Ages
- 14. Photograph
CD2
Ded Flatbird night 1
01. Good Morning Freedom
02. Wasted
03. Stagefright
04. Mirror Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)
05. Action Not Words
06. Rock Brigade
07. Undefeated
08. Promises
Ded Flatbird night 2
01. On Through The Night
02. Slang
03. Let It Go
04. Another Hit And Run
05. High ‘N’ Dry (Saturday Night)
06. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak
07. Switch 625