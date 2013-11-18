Listen: Def Leppard Release 11-Song Teaser for New Live Album, 'Viva! Hysteria'

Late last week, Def Leppard posted an audio teaser of 11 tracks from their recently released live package, Viva! Hysteria. You can hear it below.

The DVD, Blu-ray, CD/DVD digipak and digital album, which was released October 22 through Frontiers Records, was recorded at the Joint during Def Leppard’s Las Vegas residency earlier this year. The highlight of the shows was the performance of their classic 1987 album, Hysteria.

Of course, they performed their other hits as well and even opened for themselves under the band name Ded Flatbird. You can see the entire track list (and sample 11 songs) below.

Viva! Hysteria Track List

CD1

01. Women

02. Rocket

03. Animal

04. Love Bites

05. Pour Some Sugar On Me

06. Armageddon It

07. Gods Of War

08. Don’t Shoot Shotgun

09. Run Riot

10. Hysteria

11. Excitable

12. Love And Affection

13. Rock Of Ages

14. Photograph

CD2

Ded Flatbird night 1

01. Good Morning Freedom

02. Wasted

03. Stagefright

04. Mirror Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)

05. Action Not Words

06. Rock Brigade

07. Undefeated

08. Promises

Ded Flatbird night 2

01. On Through The Night

02. Slang

03. Let It Go

04. Another Hit And Run

05. High ‘N’ Dry (Saturday Night)

06. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

07. Switch 625