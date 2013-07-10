Listen: Jonny Lang Premieres New Song, “Blew Up (The House)”

Jonny Lang, whose new album, Fight for My Soul, will be released September 17 via Concord Records, is streaming a new track from the album. Check out “Blew Up (The House)” below.

"This particular record has taken quite a long time to finish for a lot of different reasons," Lang said in a press release. "Most of all, I started a family a few years back. Between family time and being out on the road, I really had to pick my spots to fit in recording.

"This album is something I've been wanting to do for a long time. Some of these songs may surprise people, but that's what it's all about. It keeps it fresh, and it keeps me growing. Creatively, I think there is a lot more going on inside of me than I've been sharing on record so far. Much of what I've experienced through music and life in general is in these songs."

