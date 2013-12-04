Listen: Marty Friedman Releases One-Minute Teaser for New Album, 'Inferno'

Marty Friedman has released a one-minute audio teaser for his upcoming studio album, Inferno, which will be released in the spring of 2014 by Prosthetic Records.

The album will be the former Megadeth guitarist's first release for the US market since 2003’s Music for Speeding.

Inferno will feature collaborations with Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho, Revocation's Dave Davidson, Rodrigo y Gabriela and Jason Becker, Friedman's Cacophony bandmate.

"Each of the guests on this record took a song from scratch — they would write it and then I would arrange it and add my parts to it," Friedman says in the Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World.

"That way we were both invested in it and it's a little bit of a deeper experience."

