Listen: Megadeth Streaming New Song, "Super Collider"

Megadeth are streaming the title track from their new album, Super Collider, over at their YouTube page, MegadethTV.

You can check it out below.

The song also is available at iTunes now for $1.29. Super Collider — the album — is scheduled for a June 4 release via Dave Mustaine's new label, Tradecraft, which is distributed by Universal Music Enterprises (UMe).

["Super Collider"] kind of came from that 'Symphony of Destruction' corner of my mind," Mustaine told Guitar World in the new June 2013 issue. "You can’t always play aggressive, thrashy stuff. Sometimes those aren’t even songs; they’re like musical rams.

"But because I’m not a pop guy, I’m also not really comfortable playing sing-along songs. To me, 'Super Collider' made sense like a normal song — a verse-chorus-verse-chorus kind of thing. It’s written the way a real songwriter would write the song, instead of just taking all these musical twists and turns."

