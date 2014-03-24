Listen: Metallica Premiere New Ronnie James Dio Tribute Track, "Ronnie Rising Medley"

Earlier today, Metallica premiered their new "Ronnie Rising Medley," which features the Rainbow tracks "A Light in the Black," "Tarot Woman," "Stargazer" and "Kill the King," on RollingStone.com.

You also can stream it below.

The "Ronnie Rising Medley" appears on the upcoming Ronnie James Dio tribute album, This Is Your Life, which will be available April 1 via Rhino in physical and digital versions.

This Is Your Life can be preordered via iTunes and Amazon.

As a bonus with the iTunes pre-order, fans will get a free instant download of Motörhead and Biff Byford of Saxon’s cover of Rainbow’s "Starstruck." All digital versions of This Is Your Life, will include a newly recorded cover of Black Sabbath’s "Buried Alive" re-imagined by Jasta, the side project of Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta. This track will be exclusively available on the digital versions.