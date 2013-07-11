Listen: "Mind Your Manners” from Pearl Jam's New Album, 'Lightning Bolt'

After the second recent countdown on their website, Pearl Jam have spilled the beans about their new album — Lightning Bolt — which will be released October 15.

The album, the followup to 2009's Backspacer, will be the band's 10th. Once again, Brendan O'Brien, the band's longtime producer, is at the helm.

The band also is letting fans check out a new track, "Mind Your Manners," which you can hear via the YouTube player below.

Earlier this week, Pearl Jam announced a 24-date North American tour. It starts October 11 in Pittsburgh and wraps up December 6 with a hometown show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale July 26. Check out all the dates here.

