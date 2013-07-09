Pearl Jam Announce Fall North American Tour; New Song, "Mind Your Manners," Expected Thursday

Pearl Jam ended their big online countdown yesterday by announcing a major North American tour. The 24-date trek kicks off October 11 in Pittsburgh and ends December 6 in Seattle. You can check out the full itinerary below.
However, it turns out the band are also releasing a new single — "Mind Your Manners" — this Thursday (July 11), almost a week earlier than the original July 16 release date.
The band's upcoming album, which is still untitled, should be available by early 2014, if not sooner. It will be their 10th studio album and the followup to 2009's Backspacer.
Pearl Jam tour dates:
- 10/11 - Pittsburgh - Consol Energy Center
- 10/12 - Buffalo - First Niagara Center
- 10/15 - Worcester - DCU Center
- 10/18 - Brooklyn - Barclays Center
- 10/19 - Brooklyn - Barclays Center
- 10/21-22 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center
- 10/25 - Hartford - XL Center
- 10/27 - Baltimore - 1st Mariner Arena
- 10/29 - Charlottesville - John Paul Jones Arena
- 10/30 - Charlotte - Time Warner Cable Arena
- 11/1-3 - New Orleans - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
- 11/15 - Dallas - American Airlines Arena
- 11/16 - Oklahoma City - Chesapeake Energy Arena
- 11/19 - Phoenix - Jobing.com Arena
- 11/21 - San Diego - Viejas Arena
- 11/23-24 - Los Angeles - Sports Arena
- 11/26 - Oakland - Oracle Arena
- 11/29 - Portland - Rose Garden Arena
- 11/30 - Spokane - Spokane Arena
- 12/02 - Calgary - Scotiabank Saddledome
- 12/04 - Vancouver - Rogers Arena
- 12/06 - Seattle - Key Arena