Pearl Jam Announce Fall North American Tour; New Song, "Mind Your Manners," Expected Thursday

Pearl Jam ended their big online countdown yesterday by announcing a major North American tour. The 24-date trek kicks off October 11 in Pittsburgh and ends December 6 in Seattle. You can check out the full itinerary below.

However, it turns out the band are also releasing a new single — "Mind Your Manners" — this Thursday (July 11), almost a week earlier than the original July 16 release date.

The band's upcoming album, which is still untitled, should be available by early 2014, if not sooner. It will be their 10th studio album and the followup to 2009's Backspacer.

Pearl Jam tour dates: