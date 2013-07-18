Listen: Newsted Premiere New Song, "Ampossible"

Jason Newsted and his band, Newsted, are streaming a new song — "Ampossible" — and you can check it out below.

The song is from the band's debut full-length album, Heavy Metal Music, which will be released August 6.

Besides Newsted on bass and vocals, the band features Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, guitarist Jessie Farnsworth and drummer Jesus Mendez Jr.

A press release announcing the album describes several tracks, including "the throwback Sabbathian strut of 'Ampossible,' the breakneck gallop of 'Long Time Dead' [and] the full-speed-ahead-charge of breakout single 'Above All'.”

NEWSTED ON GIGANTOUR: