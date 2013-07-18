Listen: Newsted Premiere New Song, "Ampossible"

Jason Newsted and his band, Newsted, are streaming a new song — "Ampossible" — and you can check it out below.
The song is from the band's debut full-length album, Heavy Metal Music, which will be released August 6.
Besides Newsted on bass and vocals, the band features Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, guitarist Jessie Farnsworth and drummer Jesus Mendez Jr.
A press release announcing the album describes several tracks, including "the throwback Sabbathian strut of 'Ampossible,' the breakneck gallop of 'Long Time Dead' [and] the full-speed-ahead-charge of breakout single 'Above All'.”
For more about Newsted, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.
NEWSTED ON GIGANTOUR:
- July 18 Bloomington, IL @ US Cellular Coliseum
- July 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
- July 22 Winnipeg, Canada @ MTS Center
- July 23 Regina, Canada @ Brandt Center
- July 25 Calgary, Canada @ Stampede Corral
- July 26 Edmonton, Canada @ Rexall Place
- July 27 Dawson Creek, Canada @ EnCana Events Centre
- July 29 Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre
- July 30 Everett, WA @ Comcast Arena
- Aug 1 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
- Aug 2 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank St
- Aug 4 Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
- Aug 9 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
- Aug 10 Heavy MTL Montreal, Canada @ Parc Jean Drapeau*
- Aug 11 Toronto, Canada @ Molson Canadian Ampitheatre
- * show is not part of Gigantour