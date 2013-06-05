Listen: Newsted Premiere New Song, “Heroic Dose,” and Announce Debut Album

Jason Newsted has announced that he and his new band, Newsted, will release their debut full-length album on August 6.

The disc, titled Heavy Metal Music, is the followup to the Metal EP, which was released earlier this year.

Besides Newsted on bass and vocals, the band features Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, guitarist Jessie Farnsworth and drummer Jesus Mendez Jr.

A press release announcing the album lists and describes a few tracks, including "the throwback Sabbathian strut of 'Ampossible,' the breakneck gallop of 'Long Time Dead' [and] the full-speed-ahead-charge of breakout single 'Above All'.”

You can check out one of the new tracks — “Heroic Dose” — below.

Newsted are currently in Europe playing festivals, and they'll be at the Download Festival in England on June 16. They'll return to the US in early July for Megadeth’s Gigantour, which also features Black Label Society, Device, Hellyeah and Death Division. Check out all the Gigantour dates below the video.

“There is a chance Mustaine and I will bust out some old Metallica that he was a part of. It has been talked about, “ Newsted said. “I’m willing to throw down 'Phantom Lord.' Actually, whatever he calls out, I’m gonna throw down.”

For more about Newsted, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.

NEWSTED ON GIGANTOUR:

July 5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 6 Canadalgua, NY @ Marvin Sands PAC

July 8 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 9 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

July 10 Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center

July 13 Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Ampitheatre

July 14 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Ampitheatre

July 16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Ampitheatre

July 18 Bloomington, IL @ US Cellular Coliseum

July 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

July 22 Winnipeg, Canada @ MTS Center

July 23 Regina, Canada @ Brandt Center

July 25 Calgary, Canada @ Stampede Corral

July 26 Edmonton, Canada @ Rexall Place

July 27 Dawson Creek, Canada @ EnCana Events Centre

July 29 Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre

July 30 Everett, WA @ Comcast Arena

Aug 1 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

Aug 2 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank St

Aug 4 Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena

Aug 9 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center

Aug 10 Heavy MTL Montreal, Canada @ Parc Jean Drapeau*

Aug 11 Toronto, Canada @ Molson Canadian Ampitheatre

* show is not part of Gigantour

Photo: Fran Strine