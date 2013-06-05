Listen: Newsted Premiere New Song, “Heroic Dose,” and Announce Debut Album

Jason Newsted has announced that he and his new band, Newsted, will release their debut full-length album on August 6.
The disc, titled Heavy Metal Music, is the followup to the Metal EP, which was released earlier this year.
Besides Newsted on bass and vocals, the band features Staind guitarist Mike Mushok, guitarist Jessie Farnsworth and drummer Jesus Mendez Jr.
A press release announcing the album lists and describes a few tracks, including "the throwback Sabbathian strut of 'Ampossible,' the breakneck gallop of 'Long Time Dead' [and] the full-speed-ahead-charge of breakout single 'Above All'.”
You can check out one of the new tracks — “Heroic Dose” — below.
Newsted are currently in Europe playing festivals, and they'll be at the Download Festival in England on June 16. They'll return to the US in early July for Megadeth’s Gigantour, which also features Black Label Society, Device, Hellyeah and Death Division. Check out all the Gigantour dates below the video.
“There is a chance Mustaine and I will bust out some old Metallica that he was a part of. It has been talked about, “ Newsted said. “I’m willing to throw down 'Phantom Lord.' Actually, whatever he calls out, I’m gonna throw down.”
For more about Newsted, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.
NEWSTED ON GIGANTOUR:
- July 5 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 6 Canadalgua, NY @ Marvin Sands PAC
- July 8 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
- July 9 Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
- July 10 Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center
- July 13 Lubbock, TX @ Lonestar Ampitheatre
- July 14 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Ampitheatre
- July 16 Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Ampitheatre
- July 18 Bloomington, IL @ US Cellular Coliseum
- July 19 Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
- July 22 Winnipeg, Canada @ MTS Center
- July 23 Regina, Canada @ Brandt Center
- July 25 Calgary, Canada @ Stampede Corral
- July 26 Edmonton, Canada @ Rexall Place
- July 27 Dawson Creek, Canada @ EnCana Events Centre
- July 29 Abbotsford, Canada @ Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre
- July 30 Everett, WA @ Comcast Arena
- Aug 1 West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
- Aug 2 Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank St
- Aug 4 Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena
- Aug 9 Camden, NJ @ Susquehanna Bank Center
- Aug 10 Heavy MTL Montreal, Canada @ Parc Jean Drapeau*
- Aug 11 Toronto, Canada @ Molson Canadian Ampitheatre
- * show is not part of Gigantour
Photo: Fran Strine