Listen: "Paul's Not Home" by Jack White and Butthole Surfers Frontman Gibby Haynes

Today we bring you "Paul's Not Home," a new song by Jack White and Butthole Surfers frontman Gibby Haynes. You can hear the track — a cover of a 30-year-old Adrenalin OD tune — via the SoundCloud player below.

White and Haynes have recorded three songs in all, and their output will be released as a single on White's Third Man Records. The other songs are "You Don't Have To Be Smart" and "Horse Named George."

"Paul's Not Home" originally appeared on a 1982 compilation called New York Thrash. Haynes sings on the track, backed by White on guitar and backing vocals.

The single will be released February 14; several limited-edition 7-inch singles will be pressed onto old medical X-rays and sold exclusively from Third Man's Rolling Record Store van at South By Southwest in Austin, Texas, next month.