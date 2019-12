Longtime (and former?) Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has released a new song, "Engine 19."

The track, which was released today, the 12th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, is a tribute to the families of the victims and heroes of 9/11.

The track was written by Sambora and Bernie Taupin. Check it out below!

This is the second new solo track to be released by Sambora this summer. Back in July, he released "Come Back As Me," which you can hear HERE.