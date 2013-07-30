Listen: Richie Sambora Premieres Defiant New Song, "Come Back As Me"

Richie Sambora has posted a new song, "Come Back as Me," which you can check out via the YouTube player below.

The song, which the longtime Bon Jovi guitarist unveiled Sunday, July 28, features a pounding rhythm and some nice guitar work.

“What do you want me to say, I gave you everything I could give. But everything just wasn't enough, so I just let live and live,” sings Sambora.

As Asbury Park Press music writer Chris Jordan points out, Sambora was conspicuously not with his Bon Jovi bandmates at the band's July 25 and 27 homecoming dates at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

We don't know if the song is the precursor to an upcoming solo album; there's actually very little information available at this point — but we'll keep you updated!

