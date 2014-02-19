Listen to "Scratch," a Song from John Frusciante's New Album, 'Enclosures'

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante is streaming a track from his upcoming solo album, Enclosure, which will be released April 8 via Record Collection.

Be sure to check out "Scratch" below and tell us what you think!

"Enclosure, upon its completion, was the record which represented the achievement of all the musical goals I had been aiming at for the previous five years," Frusciante said in an announcement.

"It was recorded simultaneously with Black Knights' Medieval Chamber and as different as the two albums appear to be, they represent one investigative creative thought process. What I learned from one fed directly into the other. Enclosure is presently my last word on the musical statement that began with PBX."

"Scratch" was the first song recorded during the Enclosure sessions.

For more about Frusciante, visit johnfrusciante.com.