Listen: Soul Singer Charles Bradley Covers Black Sabbath's "Changes"

Sixty-five-year-old soul singer Charles Bradley and the Budos Band are streaming their smoldering cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes," and you can hear it below.
Bradley's new version was previously available only on a limited-edition Record Store Day Black Friday 7-inch disc. Check it out below and tell us what you think!
The original version of the song appeared on Black Sabbath, Vol. 4, which came out in 1972.
Bradley's latest album, Victim of Love, came out in April on Daptone. For more about Bradley, visit thecharlesbradley.com. Be sure to check out his current tour dates, which are listed below the Soundcloud player!
Charles Bradley tour dates:
- December 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ First Night (Highmark Stage)
- January 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
- January 17 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
- January 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
- January 24 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
- January 25 - Uncasville, CT @ The Wolf Den (Free Show)
- February 5 - Northampton, MA @ Pearl Street
- February 6 - Providence, RI @ The Columbus Theatre
- February 7 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues (with Galactic)
- February 8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory (with Galactic)
- February 22 - Wellington, New Zealand @ NZ Festival (James Cabaret)
- February 23 - Wellington, New Zealand @ NZ Festival (James Cabaret)
- February 25 - Perth, Australia @ Perth Festival
- February 28 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Festival (Free Opening Night Festival)
- March 2 - Sydney, Australia @ The Basement
- March 4 - Brisbane, Australia @ The HiFi
- March 6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel
- March 7 - Melbourne, Australia @ Melbourne Zoo Twilights
- March 8 - Meredith, VIC, Australia @ The Golden Plains Festival
- March 9 - North East Tasmania, Australia @ Panama Fest