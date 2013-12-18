Listen: Soul Singer Charles Bradley Covers Black Sabbath's "Changes"

Sixty-five-year-old soul singer Charles Bradley and the Budos Band are streaming their smoldering cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes," and you can hear it below.

Bradley's new version was previously available only on a limited-edition Record Store Day Black Friday 7-inch disc. Check it out below and tell us what you think!

The original version of the song appeared on Black Sabbath, Vol. 4, which came out in 1972.

Bradley's latest album, Victim of Love, came out in April on Daptone. For more about Bradley, visit thecharlesbradley.com. Be sure to check out his current tour dates, which are listed below the Soundcloud player!

Charles Bradley tour dates: