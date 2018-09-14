Listen to a New Soulfly Song, "Dead Between the Eyes," Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

Soulfly have released a visualizer video for “Dead Between the Eyes,” from their forthcoming album, Ritual. The song features guest vocals from Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe.

In an interview with Sweden's Rocksverige, frontman Max Cavalera said about Blythe's involvement:

“I had already written the lyrics so I sent him all my lyrics and it was just good to have the Randy voice on it. He´s got a real distinctive voice, really unique and that´s what I like about guys like him. It´s very original and you know it´s him. That song, the vocal pattern is really based on [Sepultura’s 1987 effort] Schizophrenia and ”From the Past Comes the Storms.” It´s totally influenced by that.”

Ritual was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur, and features cover artwork by Eliran Kantor. Additional booklet art as well as package design was handled by Marcelo Vasco. The album features multiple guests, including Blythe and Ross Dolan (Immolation).

Ritual track listing:

01. Ritual

02. Dead Behind The Eyes (feat. Randy Blythe)

03. The Summoning

04. Evil Empowered

05. Under Rapture (feat. Ross Dolan)

06. Demonized

07. Blood On The Street

08. Bite The Bullet

09. Feedback!

10. Soulfly XI

Ritual is due out October 19 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment.