Listen to a New Tesla Song, "Taste Like"

Tesla have shared a new song, "Taste Like." The track comes off their eighth studio album, Shock, due March 8 via UMC.
As previously reported, Shock was produced by and co-written with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.
Said Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon of working with Collen, “He took our song ideas and really produced them to the max, and I think people are really going to be blown away by the album. The sound, the production and the songs are taken to a new level for us. He taught us that you can be productive on the road.”
Hannon continued: “I'll be honest, Tesla may not have made another album because we were stuck in these ways of thinking [of], You can't do this. You can't do that. You can't write songs on the road. Phil proved us wrong and taught us that we can do it.”
Check out the cover art and track list for Shock below, and pre-order the album here.
Shock track list:
01. You Won't Take Me Alive
02. Taste Like
03. We Can Rule The World
04. Shock
05. Love Is A Fire
06. California Summer Song
07. Forever Loving You
08. The Mission
09. Tied To The Tracks
10. Afterlife
11. I Want Everything
12. Comfort Zone