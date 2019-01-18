Trending

Tesla Detail New Album, 'Shock'

New effort produced by Def Leppard's Phil Collen is out March 8.

Tesla have announced their eighth studio album, Shock. Due March 8 via UMC, the effort was produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Said Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon of working with Collen, “He took our song ideas and really produced them to the max, and I think people are really going to be blown away by the album. The sound, the production and the songs are taken to a new level for us. He taught us that you can be productive on the road.”

Hannon continued: “I'll be honest, Tesla may not have made another album because we were stuck in these ways of thinking [of], You can't do this. You can't do that. You can't write songs on the road. Phil proved us wrong and taught us that we can do it.”

Check out the album art and track list for Shock below, and pre-order the album here.

Shock track list:

01. You Won't Take Me Alive 

02. Taste Like 

03. We Can Rule The World 

04. Shock 

05. Love Is A Fire 

06. California Summer Song 

07. Forever Loving You 

08. The Mission 

09. Tied To The Tracks 

10. Afterlife 

11. I Want Everything 

12. Comfort Zone