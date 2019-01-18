Tesla Detail New Album, 'Shock'

Tesla have announced their eighth studio album, Shock. Due March 8 via UMC, the effort was produced and co-written by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen.

Said Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon of working with Collen, “He took our song ideas and really produced them to the max, and I think people are really going to be blown away by the album. The sound, the production and the songs are taken to a new level for us. He taught us that you can be productive on the road.”

Hannon continued: “I'll be honest, Tesla may not have made another album because we were stuck in these ways of thinking [of], You can't do this. You can't do that. You can't write songs on the road. Phil proved us wrong and taught us that we can do it.”

Check out the album art and track list for Shock below, and pre-order the album here.

Shock track list:

01. You Won't Take Me Alive

02. Taste Like

03. We Can Rule The World

04. Shock

05. Love Is A Fire

06. California Summer Song

07. Forever Loving You

08. The Mission

09. Tied To The Tracks

10. Afterlife

11. I Want Everything

12. Comfort Zone