Listen to a New Tool Song, “Fear Inoculum”

Tool have shared a new song, “Fear Inoculum,” the title track to their forthcoming fifth studio album, due August 30. You can check it out above.

Fear Inoculum was produced by Tool, with engineering and mixing by Joe Barresi.

The band have also announced a deluxe, limited-edition CD version of the album, conceived and directed by guitarist Adam Jones. The collectible package features a 4” HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage, charging cable, two-watt speaker, 36-page booklet and a digital download card.

Pre-orders for both the limited-edition version and digital downloads of Fear Inoculum are available here, with a vinyl release to come.

And be sure to look out for the October 2019 issue of Guitar World, which features an exclusive cover story interview with guitarist Adam Jones.