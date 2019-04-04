Listen to a New Trey Anastasio Song, “Ghosts of the Forest”

Trey Anastasio has announced a new solo album, Ghosts of the Forest. In advance of the album’s release on April 12, Anastasio has shared the title track, which can be heard above.

Ghosts of the Forest was recorded over the span of a few days at the Barn Studio in Vermont in April 2018. The record was produced by Anastasio and engineered and mixed by Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White). The album features Anastasio accompanied by Phish drummer Jon Fishman, trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick, singer Celisse Henderson, Trey Anastasio Band bassist Tony Markellis and Trey Anastasio Band keyboardist Ray Paczkowski.

In addition to the album, a new feature-length documentary film about Anastasio, Between Me & My Mind, which covers the making of Ghosts of the Forest as well as Phish's 2017 New Year's Eve show at Madison Square Garden, will premiere at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on April 26 as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. A special performance from the Trey Anastasio Band will follow.

You can pre-order Ghosts of the Forest here. For all tour dates in support of the album, see below.

Trey Anastasio Ghosts of the Forest tour dates:

4/4 - Portland, ME - State Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Opera [SOLD OUT]

4/6 - Washington, DC - Anthem [SOLD OUT]

4/9 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4/10 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4/12 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4/13 - New York, NY - United Palace Theatre [SOLD OUT]

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Yo La Tengo)

4/20 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre (w/ Khruangbin)