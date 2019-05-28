Listen to a Previously Unreleased Toto Song, “Chelsea”

Toto have unveiled a previously unreleased vintage track, “Chelsea.”

The “new old” song comes off All In, a limited-edition Toto box set boasting 17 LPs and 13 CDs.

All In features the following Toto albums on 17 LPs and 13 CDs: Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom of Desire, Tambu, Mindfields and Toto XX. Two Blu-rays are also included: Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound along with the Live in Paris 1990 concert. The set also includes a previously unreleased Live in Tokyo EP from their 1980 tour, along with an album titled Old is New.

Old is New features seven previously unreleased songs, among them “Chelsea," which was written by guitarist Steve Lukather, keyboardist David Paich, keyboardist Steve Porcaro and singer Joseph Williams.

Explained Williams about the lyrics: “I lived in Chelsea/Kensington, London as a kid and as we had written this cool Beatle-y shuffle, and we wanted an ‘English' feel, the guys let me run with the lyrics on Chelsea. In those days (1968-1971) we studied Shakespeare in school. I LOVED it! So for the words for Chelsea I have two of Shakespeare’s stories going. Modern versions of Romeo and Juliet in verse one and then Hamlet in verse two. The chorus talks about those stories as well as Chelsea the place (Shakespeare’s house was moved there stone by stone in 1910) and some of my memories of it as a 10 year old kid!”

Also included in the box set is a 28-page booklet which includes new essays and previously unseen photos.

